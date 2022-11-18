A Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert's Top Tips For Thanksgiving - Exclusive

If there's anyone who knows turkeys, it's Butterball Turkey Talk-Line supervisor Andrea Balitewicz. Working for the Talk-Line for the last seven years, Balitewicz has helped consumers with all manner of turkey mishaps, from forgetting the turkey needs to thaw until Thanksgiving morning to accidentally leaving the turkey in the garage for days at a time. As such, over the years, Balitewicz has compiled a long list of top tips for anyone planning to cook a Thanksgiving turkey. In a recent exclusive Mashed interview, she shared a few.

Things all start with thawing your turkey correctly — and, according to Balitewicz, questions regarding proper turkey thawing are some of the most-asked at the Turkey Talk-Line each year. She told us, "When we do our staff training, we spend a ton of time talking about how to tell consumers how to thaw a turkey. They don't realize that it takes so long because typically, people are not thawing that large of a piece of meat. The formula is one full day will thaw every 4 pounds of turkey. So if you have a 20-pound turkey, it could take five days to thaw in your refrigerator."

Since so many consumers aren't up to speed on their turkey thawing requirements, Butterball has dubbed the Thursday before Thanksgiving as "National Thaw Your Turkey Day," as a reminder to get that turkey from the freezer and toss it in the fridge. After your turkey is properly thawed, Balitewicz said, you can keep it in the fridge unthawed for up to four days before cooking.