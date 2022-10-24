A Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Explains What You Need To Know Before Thanksgiving - Exclusive Interview

You have a ton of experience in food, and you've worked as a Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert for several years now. How did you become a Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert? Why is that something that you wanted to do?

Yes, I've had a lot of cooking experience. A lot of my time was spent doing recipe development [and] some product testing. I decided to stay home when I had my children. I was doing some consulting work, and a girlfriend told me about the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line. It intrigued me right away because, through all these years of the cooking that I've been doing [and] the recipe testing, I've always had girlfriends that call me or I always have family that are calling me for advice. I have neighbors that run over at the last minute and need a thermometer. So it was something that I was already doing — talking to people, providing them some support, giving them cooking advice all along — and I absolutely love that. I enjoy talking about food. I enjoy helping other people, and this was something that I was so interested in.

When I joined the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, it couldn't have been better. We're a staff of 50-plus food professionals, and there's so much knowledge within our team. It's like nirvana. We all click together. There's so much to talk about, and there's so much knowledge. We have chefs. We have registered dietitians. We have food professionals and culinary professionals, like myself. It's a great group to be with, with so much knowledge.

The staff's tenure is amazing. We have staff that have been there 20 or 30 years. They keep coming back year after year. It's almost like a family reunion now.

What does that look like when you're actually working with the Talk-Line? Are you sitting at home in front of your computer answering questions?

We have a location in Naperville, [Illinois]. It's our call center for the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line. We have rows of computers, and we all have our headsets. When the staff comes in for their shift, they each have a spot to sit. It's great because people will line up next to their friends or next to the people they know. Sometimes, they'll put a consumer on hold and ask someone else a question, just to get a little reassurance or some advice from a neighbor.

We're [working] in the office; 2020 was the first year we actually did some remote work, but we love being in the office so we can share those stories and share ideas as we're talking to our consumers.

Is it set up like a typical office job, where you come in for eight hours and work your shift?

Yes. We provide our availability to our boss, and she sets up a schedule. There are anywhere between four- and eight-hour shifts. Definitely, the week of Thanksgiving, it's fully hands-on. Everybody's there. Everybody has an eight-hour shift. The most exciting part of our job is Thanksgiving week, so we all want to be there.