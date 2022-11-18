Shereen Pavlides' Quickest Ways To Elevate Your Cooking - Exclusive

On Shereen Pavlides' TikTok channel, she has a saying: "Because you're fancy." It's also the tagline for her upcoming May 2023 cookbook, "Cooking With Shereen: Rockstar Dinners!" If you've ever watched Pavlides on TikTok, you'll know that she's all about cooking from scratch, but with an elevated, fancy touch.

However, for some home cooks, fancy just isn't in the culinary vocabulary — and for those home cooks, Pavlides has two very easy ways for you to elevate your cooking: fresh herbs and a pretty serving platter.

"Something so simple as an herb truly elevates a dish. It makes it gourmet. When people are cooking and they're a little frazzled, they tend to forget about that," Shereen Pavlides told Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. "... It makes a difference. It's this fresh element that's beautiful. It elevates the flavor of freshness in the dish." She often opts for a little parsley, and if you're worried that cleaning, chopping, and placing parsley is going to get pushed to the side when you're just trying to get dinner on the table, she has a hack for that, too.