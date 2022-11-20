Budweiser And FIFA Could Part Ways After World Cup Alcohol Ban Debacle

The Middle Eastern country of Qatar is hosting the 22nd FIFA World Cup, making it the first nation in the region to do so. Referred to as having "the most compact tournament footprint since 1930" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the premier event allows spectators to see multiple games in a day (per FIFA). After winning the bid in 2010, the wealthy host nation spent 12 years remapping its infrastructure with new roads, sidewalks, and a subway system. In addition, stadiums and hotels were built.

However, this year's tournament has generated controversies. According to coverage by MarketWatch, the negative stance expressed by Qatar's World Cup ambassador about homosexuality as well as the conflict surrounding migrant workers who built the stadiums without compensation fueled worries and sparked backlash before the latest debacle unfolded. Beer took center stage after Qatar finalized a decision to ban the sale of alcoholic beverages at all eight stadiums.

A statement from FIFA on Friday, November 18, just two days before the first game, said in part, "Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations, and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters." In response to the news, Budweiser, the official beer of FIFA World Cup Soccer, tweeted, "Well, this is awkward ..." from its official account before deleting it.