Tia Mowry's Secret Ingredient For Collard Greens - Exclusive

"What I do differently from my grandmother, my mother, and my great-grandmother, they would usually season the greens once the liquid has been in the pot," Tia Mowry told Mashed. "I season my greens in olive oil so that the flavor is so much more robust," she said. In order to achieve that more "robust" flavor, you should refrain from adding the seasonings to the water that you are cooking the collard greens in, rather, Mowry advises that you add the seasonings to the sauteed onions before adding in the liquids, per her collard greens recipe. The former Disney star explained that when you combine olive oil and bacon in the pan you should "add your spices in then." Mowry continued that you can omit the olive oil if you would prefer to utilize natural fats from the bacon.

She also says you can leave the stems in for "a nice crunch to the greens," but not to cut them too thick. The food personality shares her beloved collard greens recipe on Food Network's website, in which the seasoning is a variety of seven different spices (and some dry mustard).

