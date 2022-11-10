Tia Mowry Opens Up About Her Lactose Journey And Partnership With LACTAID - Exclusive Interview

I wanted to start and talk about your journey with lactose. How did you find out that this was a sensitivity for you?

I ended up finding out that I had a sensitivity in my 20s. I remember whenever I would have a glass of milk, I would have some sort of stomach discomfort and I'm like, "What is going on?" I would talk to some of my friends about it and they would be experiencing what I was experiencing.

In college, I remember grocery shopping. I'm on my own and I can have my own responsibilities, but that was when I discovered LACTAID. I was grocery shopping, I saw it on the shelf and I was like, "Wow, what is this?" I love milk. I love the texture, I love the taste. I love cooking with it. One of my favorite dishes is cookies and milk. I've been eating it ever since I was a child, even as an adult. It's one of my favorites. When I saw it, I was like, wow, this is like 100% real milk without the lactose. Let me go ahead and give it a try.

Once I tried it, I fell in love, and I've been a fan ever since. I've realized that it wasn't necessarily the milk itself that was causing me stomach discomfort, it was the lactose. I've been using it ever since. My kids also have sensitivity. We use it in the house. It's really been our lifesaver, and I'm sure for many other people too. I love food. I'm a foodie. Now, I can enjoy and partake in some of my favorite recipes and dishes.