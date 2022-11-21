The Unexpected Classic Thanksgiving Dish JoJo Siwa Just Tried Recently - Exclusive

JoJo Siwa is known for her outgoing personality and incredible dance skills. The former "Dance Moms" star enthralls millions of fans that follow her on social media and through her own YouTube channel. Siwa's followers like her honesty and that she isn't afraid to be her authentic self. While promoting her new partnership with Ocean Spray which features a new dance challenge related to its iconic cranberry sauce, the Nebraska native told us in an exclusive interview that you don't have to be a great performer to try the dance yourself.

"The Jiggle With Us challenge, it's so fun," Siwa explained. "The thing that I love about Jiggle With Us is it's something that anybody can do. I've been joking around, saying, 'Your friends can do it, your family can do it, and also your dog can do it.'"

The star also spoke to us about the holiday of the hour — Thanksgiving. She said that besides cranberry sauce she really enjoys green bean casserole, but admitted that she only recently tried a classic Thanksgiving side for the first time last year.