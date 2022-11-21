Sister Pie's Lisa Ludwinski Shares Her Tip For Making More Flavorful Pie Crust

If the secret to a perfect pie is a standout crust, then what's the secret to a perfect pie crust? Don't worry, we've got your back. Or rather, Sister Pie founder Lisa Ludwinski does, and she's here with the secret to making an outstanding pie crust that'll help you upgrade your easy pecan pie recipe to a show-stopping bake. Here's what she shared with Radio Cherry Bombe. Cookbook author and host Jessie Sheehan asks Ludwinski to divulge the secrets of the Sister Pie go-to pie crust, and Ludwinski is more than happy to help her out (via Spotify).

She's "an all-purpose gal," when it comes to flour, but the most important thing you put in your pie crust is your butter. The podcast even refers to the official recipe as "All-Butter Pie Crust," so that tells you a lot. But not just any butter will do. Ludwinski stresses the importance of using European-style butter. "European style just means it has a higher butter fat percentage," Ludwinski explains, "which, for something like pie dough, is super important because the butter is really the only thing you're tasting. And so more fat equals more flavor and that's why we use European-style butter in all of our recipes."

Plugra is Sister Pie's go-to brand, but Ludwinski says the bakery has used Kerrygold in the past "and that has a really delicious taste, as well," according to Ludwinski. She adds that there are other European-style butters on the market, as well. Other brands include Challenge and Kite Hill offers a dairy-free version (per Whole Foods Market).