FIFA Crowds Are Literally Chanting And Begging For Beer

Like the Olympics, the World Cup is simultaneously a sporting event and a moment for its host country to hold court on the world stage. Qatar's foray into the intense world of international soccer hosting has proved both controversial and eventful from the start. There has been speculation about bribery at the root of FIFA's choice of Qatar's bid in the first place (per NPR); questions about the feasibility of Qatar's hosting given the nation's limited infrastructure (via Bloomberg); great concern over human rights violations over the treatment of workers and the LGBTQ population — not to mention the country's restrictively hot climate (per ESPN). It's been a messy, bumpy ride, and the games have only just begun.

Now that the fans are in the stadiums, though, the outside concerns should be settling down as teams hit the pitch, right? Apparently not. Two days before the games were set to begin, FIFA announced that beer would not be sold in stadiums. Islam is the official religion of Qatar, and the Koran forbids alcohol. Presumably, a mutually acceptable agreement between the hosts and FIFA had been reached in previous discussions, but whatever the case, beer is now off limits at venues, much to leading-sponsor Budweiser's chagrin.

Suffice to say, the fans are not happy. During the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador, Ecuadorian fans let their feelings be known — loudly (via Twitter).