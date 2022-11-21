TikTok Thinks Emily Mariko's Pumpkin Pie Is 'Raw'

It's hard to believe that it's been well over a year since Emily Mariko became a TikTok sensation because it feels like it was just yesterday that people became fixated on the viral salmon rice hack that helped launch her to stardom in September 2021 (via The Cut). The TikToker has amassed a massive following of more than 12.3 million people, and she tries to keep those peeps entertained with ASMR-style videos of her cooking just about everything under the sun. Mariko has demonstrated how to make things like soup, tea, and cookies, the latter of which she baked with the help of an unexpected guest. Last year, Mariko even took her followers along as she whipped up a massive Thanksgiving feast in a series of videos that have collectively earned upwards of 140 million views (via TikTok).

Mariko decided to take on the task once again this year, and since November 13, she has been sharing TikTok videos of her cooking many of the traditional components of the holiday meal. Just like last year, her Thanksgiving-themed posts have attracted millions of viewers. A clip of her making an entire turkey has garnared a whopping 10 million views, as of this writing. A video of her making and subsequently eating a pumpkin pie has been the second-most-popular installment of the series. Though, her pie might not look the way you'd expect.