2 Essential Tools Every Kitchen Needs, According To Duff Goldman - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Duff Goldman is known for his masterful baked creations. The "Ace of Cakes" and "Holiday Baking Championship" star has created everything, from people to a motorcycle, made out of cake. Now Goldman is turning his attention to instruction, specifically teaching children how to bake.

Goldman has published two children's cookbooks, the second of which is the recently released "Super Good Cookies for Kids." Goldman fills his books with more than just recipes. They include topics such as the science of baking and skills and safety tips for aspiring bakers. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Goldman stated the thing he wants most for kids to get from this is a sense of accomplishment.

"I love to share with people a sense of accomplishment. I like putting people in positions where when they're done doing whatever it was that they were doing, they feel good about themselves and they're like, 'Look at this amazing thing I made.'" To achieve cookie greatness, Goldman told us the tool every kitchen needs.