Duff Goldman's New Cookbook Super Good Cookies For Kids Is Wholesomely On-Brand - Exclusive Interview

Why did you choose to write a cookie cookbook?

I do a lot of baking show judging and things, and over the past 10 years, people have seen, "This guy does a lot more than cakes." I'm a pastry chef; I'm a baker; I'm a cook; I'm a chef. I do all those things.

Cake is great. I still love making cakes — I just made one, two last weekend — but I do a lot of other stuff. One of the things that I like to do is teach, and cookbooks are a great way to do that, to be able to get some information in front of kids and get them excited about doing something crazy like making a moon pie or something.

Aside from recipes, what are some of those skills that people are going to be able to find in this cookbook?

There's a lot of information. There's some good chemistry. There's some physics involved. There's also ... In all the books that I write, I try to help people understand how I think in the kitchen.

A lot of times, you'll hear a song and you're like, "Yeah, whatever." Then a friend of yours will be like, "Have you heard this song? Check this part out right here." They play it and [say], "Listen for the way he does this little thing with the drums. It's so good." Then you hear it, and all of a sudden, you hear it in a different way. Or when you see a song used in a movie, it might be a song you've heard 100 times — have you been watching "Shantaram" on Apple TV?

A lot of times, you'll hear a song and you're like, "Yeah, whatever." Then a friend of yours will be like, "Have you heard this song? Check this part out right here." They play it and [say], "Listen for the way he does this little thing with the drums. It's so good." Then you hear it, and all of a sudden, you hear it in a different way.

When you're reading the book, hopefully what it does is it helps people to understand how I think. "Oh, I understand how to think about a recipe now," or "When I take a bite of something, I understand how to taste it better."