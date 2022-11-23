Costco Bakery Fans Are Raving About Its Cran Orange Bisconie

When you think of Costco, buying in bulk — whether it be toilet paper, granola bars, or batteries — might be the first thing that comes to mind, so you might not think of it as the place to go for freshly baked goods and pastries. But the Costco bakery is surprisingly good, according to shoppers. People are so into it there are entire articles dedicated to ranking all of the best treats you can buy at Costco's bakery, from cookies and brownies to cakes and pies.

There are the free cookies for kids (yes, really), the massive pumpkin pies that Costco sells millions of every single year around the holidays, and the cheesecake that people dubbed the best thing at the Costco bakery. Now you can add another must-try Costco bakery item to your list: Costco Kirkland Signature Mini Cranberry Orange Bisconie. Recently spotted on Instagram, the fruity baked treats are back, and shoppers are very excited about it.