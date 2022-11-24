José Andrés Received The Order Of Merit From President Zelensky For His Ukraine Efforts

You may be familiar with Spanish-born chef, José Andrés, for his PBS show, "Made in Spain," or perhaps his appearances on Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" or Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show." The James Beard Award winner also has several restaurants to his name, including é by José Andrés in Las Vegas and minibar by José Andrés in Washington, D.C. However, it's his seemingly relentless dedication to his charity, World Central Kitchen, that appears to take up the majority of his time and impress his admirers the most.

Many celebrities use their fame for good, and Andrés is a prime example. World Central Kitchen started in 2010 after an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 7.0 struck Haiti, causing a path of destruction and robbing people of their homes. Andrés believes that "food relief is not just a meal that keeps the hunger away. ... After a disaster, food is the fastest way to rebuild our sense of community." Not limited to providing meals to those affected by disasters, WCK also aims to help communities become more self-sufficient in the relief process, creating jobs locally to "jump-start economic recovery."

In the last decade, WCK has provided relief after many world disasters, including the 2017 aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and more recently, Andrés' organization impressed the world with its meal service for Ukraine.