Here's How Jose Andres Is Bringing Aid To The People Of Ukraine

There is no shortage of information booming at the moment about the situation in Ukraine. For weeks, tensions have been building between Russia and Ukraine and measures have been taken to try to prevent an invasion from Russia, but recently the situation has escalated. According to CNN, "Russia had been tightening its military grip around Ukraine since last year," and has invaded.

New Outlets like The Washington Post and NBC News are offering consistent live updates, while concerned citizens around the world are simply looking for a way they can help. And while some have limited means to provide assistance, celebrities like José Andrés may be able to support in slightly bigger ways. This is not the first time Andrés has stepped up and used his fame to assist in times of crisis. When an earthquake struck Haiti, Andrés helped bring supplies to victims and helped keep them fed (via Fast Company). Similarly, when Kentucky's tornado hit in December, Andrés' World Central Kitchen identified what food was needed and brought it to victims there. And now he is at it again.