Potbelly Just Added A Festive Eggnog Shake To Its Menu
Potbelly is a fast-casual sandwich chain serving up comforting toasted sandwiches. While it's first and foremost a sandwich shop, the chain knows that no meal is complete without dessert. Potbelly serves up some truly decadent desserts, and no, none of it involves dessert sandwiches. The Potbelly dessert menu features milkshakes made with hand-scooped ice cream. The four flavors are chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and Oreo, which are made with real cookies.
If milkshakes aren't your jam, Potbelly has your dessert needs covered with other sweet options. According to Eat This, Not That, Potbelly's oatmeal chocolate chip cookies have garnered a cult-like following from loyal customers. Fans love the oatmeal chocolate chip cookies so much that food bloggers have attempted to recreate the iconic cookie (per Two Pink Peonies). The chain's other cookie flavors include sugar, chocolate brownie, and the signature dream bar. A dream bar is an oatmeal square with chocolate chips and caramel, per Potbelly.
Potbelly sometimes releases seasonal cookies, like the s'mores cookie in honor of National S'mores month in August. It's not only cookie flavors that get unique seasonal favorites. Potbelly releases new seasonal milkshakes, and this year the milkshake is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.
Get into the spirit with a winter classic
This year, to ring in the holidays, Chew Boom reports that the chain is selling an eggnog milkshake. The shake features the flavor of eggnog with cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg, without any alcohol. Like every Potbelly shake, this one is served with the chain's signature mini shortbread cookie straws. It appears customers are fond of the new shake, with one person writing on the company's Instagram account, "Eggnog shakes have been selling so good at my Potbelly."
This year, to celebrate the arrival of Fall, Potbelly jumped on the pumpkin spice trend by releasing a pumpkin spice milkshake. Chew Boom reported that the milkshake had notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and warming spices. To welcome fall, Potbelly released a cold brew coffee shake with strong Arabica coffee to help put some pep in your step (per Instagram).
Like all good things, the eggnog shake must come to an end. While there is no official end date, QSR reports that the shake is only available while supplies last. Customers that have not yet downloaded the Potbelly Perks can download it and earn a free sandwich after their first shake order.