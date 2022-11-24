Potbelly Just Added A Festive Eggnog Shake To Its Menu

Potbelly is a fast-casual sandwich chain serving up comforting toasted sandwiches. While it's first and foremost a sandwich shop, the chain knows that no meal is complete without dessert. Potbelly serves up some truly decadent desserts, and no, none of it involves dessert sandwiches. The Potbelly dessert menu features milkshakes made with hand-scooped ice cream. The four flavors are chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and Oreo, which are made with real cookies.

If milkshakes aren't your jam, Potbelly has your dessert needs covered with other sweet options. According to Eat This, Not That, Potbelly's oatmeal chocolate chip cookies have garnered a cult-like following from loyal customers. Fans love the oatmeal chocolate chip cookies so much that food bloggers have attempted to recreate the iconic cookie (per Two Pink Peonies). The chain's other cookie flavors include sugar, chocolate brownie, and the signature dream bar. A dream bar is an oatmeal square with chocolate chips and caramel, per Potbelly.

Potbelly sometimes releases seasonal cookies, like the s'mores cookie in honor of National S'mores month in August. It's not only cookie flavors that get unique seasonal favorites. Potbelly releases new seasonal milkshakes, and this year the milkshake is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.