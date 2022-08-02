Potbelly Just Brought Your Favorite Fireside Treat To Its Menu
Potbelly is known for its signature toasted sandwiches, but that's not all the chain has to offer. According to the brand's Instagram, its oatmeal chocolate chip cookies are a "cult fave" (via Eat This, Not That). That might sound like a bold claim, but when you search "Potbelly Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies," the results are flooded with recipes from food bloggers who have attempted to recreate the recipe at home (via Just A Pinch).
Even though these cookies are beloved by fans, the chain was not immune to the financial problems that many restaurants faced in 2020 due to COVID. In 2021, however, QSR Magazine reported that Potbelly bounced back with a revenue increase of nearly 25%, which the chain celebrated by giving away free cookies. On National Oatmeal Cookie Day on April 30, 2021, the sandwich shop gave away free oatmeal chocolate chip cookies for three days (via Eat This, Not That).
In 2022, Potbelly continued to delight cookie fans with the return of the summery lemon cheesecake cookie (via Chew Boom). Now, the sandwich shop has its sights set on fall flavors and is introducing another new cookie inspired by one popular fireside treat.
The s'mores cookie has arrived at Potbelly for a limited time only
Did you know that August is National S'more Month? Although s'mores are a highly craveable treat, they can be a lot of work — you have to start a fire to make them, after all. Some people opt to make s'mores in the air fryer, but that can get really messy really quickly. At Potbelly, you can now enjoy the flavors of a s'more neatly packed into a cookie, no campfire or air fryer required (via Chew Boom).
The chain's version of this gooey fireside treat features chunks of Hershey's milk chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows folded into a fresh-baked cookie. If this piques your interest, run, don't walk, because this decadent treat is only available for a limited time, as is the chain's new cold brew shake (via Potbelly's official website). Washing down the sweet, chocolatey cookie with a coffee-spiked milkshake sounds like the ideal way to end a meal, and plus, the caffeine might save you from a food coma.