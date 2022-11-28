Krispy Kreme's 2022 Cyber Monday Deal You Won't Want To Miss

In 2005, National Retail Foundation's Ellen Davis declared the Monday following Thanksgiving Cyber Monday (per Reader's Digest). The trend began when as many as 77% of businesses saw an increase in sales on this particular day, likely due to consumers shopping for Christmas gifts while at work. In 2020 alone, $9 billion was spent on Cyber Monday in America.

To celebrate the day, many restaurants are offering limited-time deals. Applebee's, for example, is rewarding those who spend $50 on gift cards with two $10 bonus cards. The Cheesecake Factory is doing something similar, giving out a $15 online gift card to everybody who also spends $50 on a gift card through its website. Though these deals are a nice way to gift family members while also treating yourself, Krispy Kreme is doing things a little differently. This Cyber Monday, the donut eatery wants to reward paying customers with extra product (per Instagram).