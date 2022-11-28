See's Candies Advent Calendar Might Not Arrive For The Holiday Season

The tradition of Advent didn't begin with a calendar; instead, the days were often counted down by using chalk or lighting candles (per Doing History in Public). The idea originated in Germany in the early 19th century as a way for Protestants to prepare for Christmas, and the first actual wooden Advent calendar came into play in 1851. Like many concepts, the Advent calendar became widespread, with 57% of Americans engaging in some form of Advent, whether it be self-made, store bought, online, or gifted to a friend (via Statista).

See's Candies, which opened its first shop more than 100 years ago in Los Angeles, California, produces tons of candy-themed Christmas presents to impress all the taste buds on your shopping list (via its website). Last year, the brand released a $45 Advent calendar with 24 candies that helped sweeten up the countdown to Christmas (per Fire Wire). According to The Takeout, the candy company attempted a return of the Advent calendar this year, but unfortunately, fans of See's Candies might not see their candy after all.