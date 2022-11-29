Amaury Guichon Left TikTok In Awe With A Chocolate Foosball Table

Not convinced that this is chocolate? At first glance, someone could absolutely think they were looking at an ordinary foosball table, and the top comment on Amaury Guichon's foosball TikTok seems to agree: "My brain isn't accepting that this is fully chocolate." Another person was blown away and commented, "This is one of the best creations from chocolate that I've seen from him. This guy is a culinary genius!" One impressed viewer seemed to think Guichon was the second coming of Willy Wonka while another declared that the chocolate maestro was an engineer.

Some TikTok users were wondering what happens to all of that chocolate, and @chefreactions captioned a reaction duet with "would not eat simply out of respect." That account, which has a major TikTok following, was asked many times to react to Guichon's foosball table and rated the chocolate masterpiece "a billion out of 10."

This isn't the first time that Guichon has caught TikTok's attention. His videos get millions of views, and last year, Amaury Guichon stunned TikTok with his chocolate nutcracker drummer boy. Although we can't all make chocolate creations this realistic, you can easily get better at working with chocolate in your own kitchen. Learn more about why you should be avoiding quick temperature changes when working with chocolate and the best method to chop up chocolate for your baked goods.