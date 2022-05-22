Instagram Is Mesmerized By This Chocolate Cello

The internet is vast, yea, and it is mighty. Like a weapon of mass destruction or the hammer of Thor, it's a powerful tool that can lay waste and wreak havoc, leaving a path of chaos and confusion in its wake.

But sometimes, it's also just plain lovely. It's a place where celebrity chefs melt hearts with doting tributes to their children, or where you can find yourself in complete awe of Martha Stewart's cocktail party. And spreading the love and joy isn't reserved only for the rich and famous, with culinary empires and a few hours to kill; regular old musical prodigies can do it, too.

In fact, The Piano Guys have been doing it for years now. According to their website, "The Piano Guys" is actually four guys — with musical gifts ranging from singing and songwriting to piano-playing and producing — who got their start by using social media to sell pianos. As they jammed on classical instruments and released the results to the swirling, bubbling mass that we call the internet, they realized how much joy their antics brought to people, and a brand was born. These days, their Instagram page is filled with concerts in canyons, Star Wars shoutouts, and upside-down "Happy Birthday" playing. Until May 19, that is, when The Piano Guys appeared to be throwing their hat in the ring for a musicians' version of "Is It Cake?"