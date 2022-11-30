Culver's Just Dropped A Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer For A Limited Time

What you may not know about Culver's is that the chain's frozen custard is made in small batches throughout the day, so you're always getting a fresh scoop — even if that scoop is going into a glass or to-go cup, as is the case if you ask for a concrete mixer. A lot of customers compare the menu item to a Dairy Queen Blizzard, though some Redditors say "DQ's soft-serve doesn't even compare to Culver's frozen custard," as Culver's custard contains more milk fat and less air than competitors' recipes.

It remains to be seen how fans will feel about Culvers' new holiday concrete mixer compared to Dairy Queen's just-released sugar cookie and candy cane Blizzards. Culver's just announced its new frozen cocoa concrete mixer on Facebook, and the few people who have already tried it called it "delicious" and "SO good." Per the chain's website, the limited-edition mixer is made with vanilla custard, real cocoa, and whipped cream. The new icy treat will only be available while you can expect snow on the ground; you can find it in participating stores until February 12, 2023, or while supplies last, Chew Boom reports.