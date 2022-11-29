Dairy Queen Just Added Sugar Cookie And Candy Cane Blizzards To Its Menu

Your favorite summertime ice cream treat from Dairy Queen just received an injection of holiday cheer. In addition to bringing back the well-loved Candy Cane Blizzard, the ice cream chain also released a festive new option, the Sugar Cookie Blizzard, according to Chew Boom.

Dairy Queen's famous Blizzards, which consist of soft serve ice cream blended with your choice of cookie or candy toppings, have been on the menu since 1985, per Dairy Queen. In its second year of sales, Dairy Queen served more than 175 million Blizzards. The first model of this treat came in Oreo, Heath Bar, M&Ms, and Snickers flavors, and employees had to smash the candies by hand. Today, Dairy Queen has 17 flavors listed on its website, including seasonal options.

For fall, Dairy Queen added a Snickers Brownie Blizzard, an Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard, a Reese's Take Five Blizzard, and a Very Cherry Chip Blizzard. This winter, the seasonal options pack a frosty holiday punch, and they're here for a limited time.