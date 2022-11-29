Dairy Queen Just Added Sugar Cookie And Candy Cane Blizzards To Its Menu
Your favorite summertime ice cream treat from Dairy Queen just received an injection of holiday cheer. In addition to bringing back the well-loved Candy Cane Blizzard, the ice cream chain also released a festive new option, the Sugar Cookie Blizzard, according to Chew Boom.
Dairy Queen's famous Blizzards, which consist of soft serve ice cream blended with your choice of cookie or candy toppings, have been on the menu since 1985, per Dairy Queen. In its second year of sales, Dairy Queen served more than 175 million Blizzards. The first model of this treat came in Oreo, Heath Bar, M&Ms, and Snickers flavors, and employees had to smash the candies by hand. Today, Dairy Queen has 17 flavors listed on its website, including seasonal options.
For fall, Dairy Queen added a Snickers Brownie Blizzard, an Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard, a Reese's Take Five Blizzard, and a Very Cherry Chip Blizzard. This winter, the seasonal options pack a frosty holiday punch, and they're here for a limited time.
Dairy Queen Blizzards head full-force into holiday season
The holiday season may be all about warm flavors, but Dairy Queen is keeping things chill with its seasonal Blizzard options. Chew Boom reported that the popular fast food chain introduced the Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard, a blend of vanilla soft serve ice cream, sugar cookie chunks, and icing with colorful sprinkles.
The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard is a fan favorite that's back. This frozen treat combines vanilla soft serve ice cream with candy cane pieces and "choco chunks." It's been reintroduced for the holidays for the past several years because people love it, according to a Dairy Queen Instagram post from 2017. In the comment section, multiple people claimed that this is the best Blizzard flavor. However, in a Mashed list of Dairy Queen's most popular Blizzard flavors ranked worst to best, the Candy Cane Chill variety ranked number 17.
The Frosted Sugar Cookie and Candy Cane Chill Blizzards are available now for a limited time.