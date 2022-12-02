Florence Pugh Ate Truffle-Topped Pizza And Grilled Sea Bass At Valentino's After-Party
Opulence is the word that first comes to mind when envisioning what it is like to attend a celebrity after-party. Bottles of expensive champagne flowing freely and food cooked by world-renowned chefs. Delicious recipes that the average person could only dream of. And when it comes to legendary fashion house Valentino's after-party, they know how to treat their guests to such an experience.
Valentino recently unveiled the Spring 2023 line via a fashion show in Paris (via The New York Times Style Magazine). In attendance were tons of celebrities, including newlyweds Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, singer Dove Cameron, "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Shea Couleé, and British actress Florence Pugh and more. Valentino's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, spared no expense to entertain his guests, especially when it came to the food that was served. The food was noteworthy due to the restaurant that prepared the meal and the special items guests like Florence Pugh got to eat.
Dining with the stars
With such a high-profile event like a Valentino runway shoe, the brand's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli knew that the food and atmosphere of an after-party needed to be perfect (via The New York Times Style Magazine). To host and cater the star-filled affair, Piccioli chose the Italian restaurant Loulou. So what exactly did superstars like actress and foodie Florence Pugh enjoy?
The guests received a multi-course meal complete with entrees, appetizers, and desserts. Purple cabbage artichokes were offered along with Parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil for the dressing. They also served a tasty risotto featuring artichoke. Per Footwear News, Florence Pugh turned heads in her daring, sheer Valentino outfit while enjoying artichoke and tomatoes atop a fresh piece of grilled sea bass. Even better, she enjoyed the rich taste of "truffle-topped pizza." With so many brands hosting parties during fashion week in Paris, it is clear that Valentino wanted to ensure their after-party was a buzzworthy spectacle.