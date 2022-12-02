Milk Bar's New Fruit Of The Loom Collab Means Cool Swag And New Desserts

If you're a dessert fan who loves to keep up with the latest food trends, you've likely heard about Milk Bar, which is founded by celebrity chef Christina Tosi. While Milk Bar may have started in New York City, you can now find the brand's iconic cakes, pies, and cookies around the United States. Plus, Milk Bar is also a part of DoorDash, making the company's cookies available for delivery in most of the US. But Milk Bar has more in store for its fans this winter.

In a press release, Fruit of the Loom and Milk Bar announced a partnership where the two companies will be selling apparel and dessert for the holiday season. The products are available online on Milk Bar's website and in select Milk Bar stores across the country. For customers who buy the hoodies and sweets online, you can expect orders to ship around December 12. Although you can order Milk Bar's cakes, pies, and other goodies online, the desserts that come with Fruit of the Loom's sweatshirts are only available through this collaboration and can't be ordered individually.