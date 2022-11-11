Milk Bar Cookies Just Landed On DoorDash
Warning: Don't look at Milk Bar's menu when you're hungry. Started by former MasterChef judge and James Beard Award-winning chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar began as a tribute to Tosi's love of all things cereal milk: She became famous for a cereal milk panna cotta dessert she made at David Chang's Momofoku restaurant (via Epicurious). It's since grown to be a baked goods brand best known for its cakes and its cookies. You might be familiar with Milk Bar's iconic unfrosted birthday cake with its layers of decadent Funfetti cake and vanilla frosting or its signature Compost Cookies, filled with chocolate chips, pretzels, potato chips, graham crackers, coffee, oats, and butterscotch.
If you're a fan of Milk Bar desserts, you're in luck. While you can buy pre-packaged Milk Bar cookies at retailers like Target and major grocery stores, the company just announced that it will also now be available on DoorDash, the popular food delivery service. A.k.a. you can get all your favorite sweet treats delivered right to your door. Here's what you need to know about the new partnership, including where DoorDash will deliver and what's available from the famous bakery for order online.
The cookies are available nationwide
Currently, Milk Bar has stores in the following cities: New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, Las Vegas, and Toronto. Fortunately, according to a press release from the brand, you don't have to live near those locations to enjoy Milk Bar desserts. The treats will be available for delivery via DoorDash across the lower 48 in the United States. All you have to do is open the app, search "Milk Bar," and then choose what you want to order. Then, Milk Bar packages and ships out your goodies, which you can track every step of the way through the "Orders" tab in your DoorDash app. Bonus: Milk Bar also says you can order desserts to be delivered directly to friends and family if you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift.
You can get more than just cookies, too. Also available on DoorDash are Milk Bar's popular cakes — including the OG Birthday Cake — pies and truffles. (Hungry yet?!) Now through November 17, you can also save 50% off your order (up to $25) using the code SHIPMILK at checkout for your first order. The deal comes just in time for Thanksgiving if you want to order a Milk Bar pie for dessert.