Milk Bar Cookies Just Landed On DoorDash

Warning: Don't look at Milk Bar's menu when you're hungry. Started by former MasterChef judge and James Beard Award-winning chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar began as a tribute to Tosi's love of all things cereal milk: She became famous for a cereal milk panna cotta dessert she made at David Chang's Momofoku restaurant (via Epicurious). It's since grown to be a baked goods brand best known for its cakes and its cookies. You might be familiar with Milk Bar's iconic unfrosted birthday cake with its layers of decadent Funfetti cake and vanilla frosting or its signature Compost Cookies, filled with chocolate chips, pretzels, potato chips, graham crackers, coffee, oats, and butterscotch.

If you're a fan of Milk Bar desserts, you're in luck. While you can buy pre-packaged Milk Bar cookies at retailers like Target and major grocery stores, the company just announced that it will also now be available on DoorDash, the popular food delivery service. A.k.a. you can get all your favorite sweet treats delivered right to your door. Here's what you need to know about the new partnership, including where DoorDash will deliver and what's available from the famous bakery for order online.