Jack In The Box Just Dropped Its '24 Days Of Jackmas' Deals

If you've ever had an Advent calendar before, you know that, for each day leading up to Christmas, you get a treat. This could be anything from chocolate to bottles of liquor (if you snagged a certain Advent calendar at your local Costco). But while you may expect to find chocolate and little bottles of wine in your festive calendar, chances are you probably never considered getting a burger or a mini taco each day until Christmas Eve. Then again, you aren't Jack — or more accurately, Jack in the Box.

The fast food chain, always trying to set itself apart from its clown and king competition (going so far as to invent its own holiday), has decided to go all out for holiday season. Last year, Jack in the Box launched its "12 Days of Jack" promotion, in which customers could snag everything from free tacos to $2 Jumbo Jack cheeseburgers and other goodies from December 13 to December 24 (via Thrillist). This year, Jack has decided that "12 Days of Jack" isn't going to cut it this time, and has thus doubled those 12 days into a 24-day event known as the "24 Days of Jackmas" (via Chew Boom).

Unlike your average Advent calendar, however, there's not so much of a surprise factor as there is knowing what to look forward to each day of the week.