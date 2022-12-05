Tiffy Chen Talks Quick Eats And Fast Food - Exclusive Interview

You once admitted that you think fried mushrooms are better than fried chicken. While we're on that subject, what is your most controversial food opinion?

I have a series right now called "Ug-licious," and the goal of that is to showcase different foods or recipes that are not seen on mainstream media. That includes pig ears. I've done a recipe on that. Chicken feet, intestines, these different parts ... What I believe about that is that it may seem different and controversial for [some] people, [but in] different parts of the world, a lot of this is what they eat.

On top of that, it's also a way of not wasting food. I'm a very strong believer that [eating these kinds of things] is a good way of making sure that every part of the animal is eaten. A lot of times, [for] these parts of the animal, there are amazing recipes behind there. That's one of my goals — to slowly share these different recipes, these different body parts that are not getting eaten. It really does help with food waste and also educates people on different food cultures that are not shown in the mainstream media.

Can you reflect a little bit on ugly foods that don't get enough attention on social media? Do you think social media is doing a disservice to the diversity of food culture because we're so focused on beauty?

Wow. I definitely think that, not even just with social media — even with mainstream restaurants. There are also delicious restaurants out there, small street vendors, [and] sometimes they make the best food. We've all been to restaurants where it's super social media[-oriented], where [customers] take pictures. But when we're actually eating the food, it's maybe not as delicious as [compared to] how beautiful the photo becomes.

With social media — especially with short-form videos nowadays — we only have a few seconds to capture the audience's attention. [If you're] doing dishes that are not as mainstream, it's hard to make it delicious while still capturing the audience's attention.

I have seen videos where people are using these interesting ingredients, but they're [not] doing the food justice in the sense of making it delicious. They're using it as a shock factor to continue the video ... People can showcase pig ears in a controversial way to gather attention, but not many people are showing it in a way of how we actually eat it in our different cultures.

What's amazing is when I posted the recipe ... it was so interesting in the comments that a lot of other cultures also have this dish, and they have it a different way. That's [what's] amazing about ["Ug-licious"], is getting the conversation started. Even for me, I only know how to cook pork lard in this way because that's how I grew up. It was amazing to see other cultures and how they use the ingredients, and that educates me too on different ways that I can use these ingredients.