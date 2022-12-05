Instagram Isn't Sold On The Price Of Costco's Crispy Brie Bites

Charcuterie boards are always a hit at any party, but if you're looking to spruce up the traditional trays of meats and cheeses for your upcoming holiday shindig, the Fromager d'Affinois Crispy Brie Bites at Costco might make the perfect upgrade. "This delicious cheese snack is super creamy and ready in just 8 minutes!" Instagram user @costcobuys said in a December 5 post spotlighting the unique take on brie cheese.

The Instagrammer's excitement about their latest Costco find was reciprocated by many in the comments section, where several people tagged friends to alert them of the product drop. However, as delicious as this snack may sound, some were turned off by one aspect of the product: its price, which is set at $14.99 for two four-count packs. "Ummm yummy! But so pricey!" Instagram user @freebieshark commented. "Looks good but the cost is insane!" declared another.

Per Taste of Home, party hosts should plan on preparing 120 servings of appetizers for a guest list of 20 people, with the idea that each attendee will nosh on about six apps each. Depending on how many starters you plan on having, getting enough Crispy Brie Bites to fulfill this ratio could take up a sizeable chunk of the $760 a 2021 Lending Tree survey found that Americans planned to spend when hosting a holiday event. With that in mind, it might be best to just serve the most popular holiday party appetizer, instead.