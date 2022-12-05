Instagram Isn't Sold On The Price Of Costco's Crispy Brie Bites
For many people, the holiday season tends to be the most social time of the year. According to a recent Numerator survey, 77% of people are planning on gathering with family and friends for Christmas this year. Furthermore, 29% of people plan on hosting a holiday party at some point during the 2022 season, and if you're part of the group taking on that role, you likely know that putting out a delicious spread of food is one of the keys to success.
There are plenty of places you can turn to for all of your holiday party noshing needs. But if you're a Costco member with plans to host a rather large crowd, a trip to your local warehouse may be your best bet. The big-box retailer has a number of goodies that sound perfect for such an occasion, including a 44-count holiday cookie box, as well as the crispy brie bites that Instagram user @costcobuys recently spotted in stores.
Some shoppers are calling the price of these Crispy Brie Bites 'insane'
Charcuterie boards are always a hit at any party, but if you're looking to spruce up the traditional trays of meats and cheeses for your upcoming holiday shindig, the Fromager d'Affinois Crispy Brie Bites at Costco might make the perfect upgrade. "This delicious cheese snack is super creamy and ready in just 8 minutes!" Instagram user @costcobuys said in a December 5 post spotlighting the unique take on brie cheese.
The Instagrammer's excitement about their latest Costco find was reciprocated by many in the comments section, where several people tagged friends to alert them of the product drop. However, as delicious as this snack may sound, some were turned off by one aspect of the product: its price, which is set at $14.99 for two four-count packs. "Ummm yummy! But so pricey!" Instagram user @freebieshark commented. "Looks good but the cost is insane!" declared another.
Per Taste of Home, party hosts should plan on preparing 120 servings of appetizers for a guest list of 20 people, with the idea that each attendee will nosh on about six apps each. Depending on how many starters you plan on having, getting enough Crispy Brie Bites to fulfill this ratio could take up a sizeable chunk of the $760 a 2021 Lending Tree survey found that Americans planned to spend when hosting a holiday event. With that in mind, it might be best to just serve the most popular holiday party appetizer, instead.