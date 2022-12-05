Starbucks' Latest Cold Brew Is Aged Like Whiskey

There are all different levels of Starbucks drinkers. There's the casual customer, who goes every so often and probably enjoys a pumpkin spice latte every season. Then there's the devoted rewards member, who knows the barista by name and has their specific order perfected right down to the last drop of syrup. And then there's the super fan, who not only knows Starbucks' secret menu hacks, but who also has been to — maybe multiple times — the coveted Starbucks Reserve.

If you didn't know, Starbucks Reserve is "a selection of the rarest, most extraordinary coffees Starbucks has to offer" (per Starbucks). While you can get the full experience at a number of Reserve Roasteries and coffee bars around the world, you can also find Starbucks Reserve coffee in certain stores, too. But the roasteries and bars have the most extravagant and unique offerings. Recently on Instagram, Starbucks revealed the newest drink coming to its Reserve lineup: Irish Cream Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew. Here's what you need to know about the seasonal beverage, including where you can try it for yourself.