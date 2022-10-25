Starbucks Is Opening A Massive Store In The Empire State Building

It's been a weird year for Starbucks. Not only has the coffee chain faced criticism for how it's handled employee unionization efforts, but business is down, too. Sales were off by 24% in September (via CNBC), and now, it seems like Starbucks is trying to reinvent itself. In fact, the company even unveiled an official "reinvention plan" in September, and CEO Howard Shultz said, "We have already begun to take action on an inspired roadmap to build the future of Starbucks" (via Starbucks).

It looks like one of the stops on that roadmap is going to be in New York City. The chain has announced that it will be opening up a new Starbucks Reserve store in the Empire State Building on November 16, 2022, according to QSR. Starbucks Reserve locations are more upscale than traditional Starbucks stores, and depending on the location, they can contain cocktail bars, an expanded baked goods selection, and coffee drinks you won't find on the menu at any other typical Starbucks (via Insider).

There are already two Starbucks Reserves in New York, where customers can order from a menu packed with options like whiskey barrel-aged cold brew and nitro almond milk mochas. But the Empire State Building location is slated to be bigger and better, and it will be the only Starbucks Reserve to serve one specific kind of coffee.