The Worst Thing Will Guidara Ate On The Big Brunch - Exclusive

As the chefs on "The Big Brunch" showed off their culinary chops, they also showed off their creativity, turning out unique brunch dishes for the judges. Several cooks departed from the standard bacon and eggs, serving up a dish that's not normal for most home-cooks but is still common at some brunch spots: oysters.

"A lot of people eat oysters at brunch. That's not my thing," Will Guidara said. "That's not my thing at all. Dan [Levy] and I both struggled a little bit with the oyster dishes that were served during that show."

Oyster struggles aside, Guidara mentioned that when it came down to it, sending chefs home each episode and choosing a winner was difficult. "All three of the [chefs in the finale] were so talented," Guidara said. "All 10 of them were really talented. When you get to the last three, it becomes really, really difficult. You try to break it down into as many little details as possible and then measure each one — one at a time — and then see who nets out ahead at the end."

All episodes of "The Big Brunch" are currently available for streaming on HBO Max.