Will Guidara Tells Us Why The Big Brunch Is Unlike Any Other Cooking Competition - Exclusive Interview

Can you tell me a little bit about how you got involved with the show?

I've known [executive producers] Andrew Fried and Sarina Roma for a while. Boardwalk Pictures did "7 Days Out," which was a show for Netflix, and one of the episodes was about Eleven Madison Park. Andrew Fried also did a "Chef's Table" episode with my wife, Christina Tosi. I've gotten to know them, and we've stayed in touch. We've always wanted to find another way to work together. When they started working on this, they reached out, and that led to a Zoom with us and Dan. The chemistry was right and I believed in the idea, and suddenly I found myself in Los Angeles making a TV show.

What was the filming process like? What were some of the best parts and some of the most challenging parts?

[It was] mostly best parts. I'd say [there were] a few things.

One, the chefs were awesome. ... There were these moments that I was so touched by, where, in spite of the fact that they were competing with one another, [the chefs] were helping one another. It's the case with anything in life. You try to — and I didn't pick the chefs; that was Dan and the team — pick good people to bring into your life. You don't always get it right, but they got it right, 100%, which was really, really cool. It made the whole thing much more delightful and restorative.

Two, I loved the chemistry between me, Dan, and Sohla. There's the old adage "If you love your work, you'll never work a day in your life," and it did not feel like work.

And three, as a restaurant guy, it was really fun to see how similar a restaurant team and a television team felt. [There were] so many different people working so hard. In all the articles and Instagram posts, people are talking about the chefs, and me and Dan and Sohla, and then sometimes Andrew and Sarina. There's an army of people that were so kind and so hardworking and so smart and talented and generous that made that show happen. To be a part of a team in a completely different industry that felt so close to home in terms of what I understand about teamwork and everyone pulling their weight — it was really special. The whole crew was unbelievable.

Talking about how the chefs were helping one another, one of the big things that I took away from the show was that it wasn't like a lot of cooking competitions that are somewhat aggressive. It was very wholesome. It was really refreshing.

I've seen some of these shows where it feels like the judges are just trying to tear people down. Criticism can either be a beautifully investing thing, or it can be a damaging thing. I believe in criticism in the workplace because that is someone taking the time to invest in someone else's growth. There are restaurants where they're aggressive and chaotic and damaging and not good, and there are restaurants where the culture is strong. This felt like that version of a restaurant.