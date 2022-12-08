Google Says The Top US Trending Recipe In 2022 Was Sugo

With 2023 around the corner, now is the time to reflect on all that transpired over the year. This includes end-of-year lists on everything from television, movies, music, and news stories that shocked us all. Some companies make their end-of-the-year chart something people look forward to annually — case in point, Spotify. Over the past few weeks, Spotify users have posted their top songs and albums of the year like normal, but this year they also had the option to create a Coachella-like poster displaying their top artists.

Given the communal experience of entertainment, the hype around these lists feels like a natural occurrence. However, other behaviors are quantified annually that are just as telling, like lists advising the top searches for things like people, games, and recipes (via Google). Yes, even what recipes are searched, get a chart. And what recipe search came in at number one this year? Sugo.