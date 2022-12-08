Google Says The Top US Trending Recipe In 2022 Was Sugo
With 2023 around the corner, now is the time to reflect on all that transpired over the year. This includes end-of-year lists on everything from television, movies, music, and news stories that shocked us all. Some companies make their end-of-the-year chart something people look forward to annually — case in point, Spotify. Over the past few weeks, Spotify users have posted their top songs and albums of the year like normal, but this year they also had the option to create a Coachella-like poster displaying their top artists.
Given the communal experience of entertainment, the hype around these lists feels like a natural occurrence. However, other behaviors are quantified annually that are just as telling, like lists advising the top searches for things like people, games, and recipes (via Google). Yes, even what recipes are searched, get a chart. And what recipe search came in at number one this year? Sugo.
The other red sauce
Although it was the most searched recipe of the year, sugo isn't a dish one sees every day at their local diner. So, what exactly is it? According to the Food Channel, sugo is the Italian word for "sauce." It's a classic tomato-based sauce but unlike similar red sauces that use tomato purée, sugo uses real tomatoes that are cooked down with onions, garlic, seasoning, and extra virgin olive oil (via Delicious).
While Italian favorites like penne arrabiata and all'amatriciana prominently feature sugo, it can also be used in place of your standard red sauce on a pizza. Additionally, if you need a quick and tasty pasta sauce, try mixing sugo with basil and Parmesan.
Sugo is such a famous Italian sauce that families celebrate Tomato Day by using the last round of fresh tomatoes to make sugo and then storing it for the coming months. If you're looking for a way to add new flavor to your dishes, try swapping that Ragu sauce for sugo. Your tastebuds will thank you.