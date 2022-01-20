The Pre-Made Sauce Bobby Flay Swears By
Home cooks have a ton of quality pre-made sauces to choose from. When it comes to jarred pasta sauce, chefs recommend Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce, Whole Foods 365 marinara, or Rao's Homemade Vodka Sauce (per The Strategist). Meanwhile, Taste of Home opts for Prego Basil Pesto or Barilla Rustic Basil Pesto. If you really want to make some quality spaghetti and skip the hassle of spending all day monitoring a pot of sauce simmering on the stovetop, a special pre-made sauce can take your pasta to the next level.
Recently, Bobby Flay gave fans a digital tour of his pantry and unveiled some of his favorite ingredients (per People). Flay explained his love for his collection of Calabrian chilies, specialty dried pasta, and gochujang, but 1 re-made sauce caught viewers' attention. Flay pulled out 1 specialty product called Simply Sugo, claiming he can whip together pasta in minutes by doctoring the flavor a bit with a few herbs. While this seemingly life-changing sauce might change everyone's quick pasta game, the sauce doesn't appear everywhere, and many wonder what Simply Sugo consists of.
What is Simply Sugo?
Flay's game-changing sauce contains a basic blend of tomatoes and basil, per Mutti. The food brand also has a few other flavors of the sauce, including Simply Sugo with olives, chili peppers, or Parmesan. Home cooks also generally have found something to love in this particular sauce. Over on Blackbox Reviews, users praised the item, calling it, "my go to pasta sauce," and recognizing its "good flavour, nice and thick." If you have gotten tired of Prego or Ragu and need a brand-new pre-made sauce for your spaghetti, this Mutti product might just have your name on it.
The only obstacle this sauce presents comes in the form of availability. You may have to go on a journey to get your hands on a jar of this sauce, but luckily, some stores like Eataly and Instacart carry the product. Keep your eyes peeled for this item next time you need a pasta shortcut, and keep an eye on Flay for more hot pantry tips to streamline your own cooking process.