Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Salmon Rub Seasoning

The right seasoning used in the right way can spruce up just about everything a person wants to eat. Sometimes "everything" really means everything. For instance, when Trader Joe's released its Everything but the Bagel seasoning in 2017 it started a sensation, according to MarketWatch. While the mix mimics the flavors found on an everything bagel with ingredients like sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and poppy seeds (per Trader Joe's), fans have sprinkled it on all kinds of foods, including eggs, chicken, roasted cauliflower, and even toast with peanut butter and honey (via Reddit).

One Redditor suggested using Everything but the Bagel Seasoning on salmon. But maybe not all Trader Joe's fans want the taste of "everything" on their seafood, or maybe they want to save it for their sweet and nutty toast. If so, plenty of other options exist. Trader Joe's website lists more than a dozen different spices and seasoning blends, including Smoked Paprika and Everything but the Elote. In fact, a new blend was shared on Instagram that is getting positive attention, and it's specifically designed for salmon.