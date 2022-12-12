Trader Joe's Winter Wassail Punch Back For The Holiday Season

Festive cocktails and mocktails have rightfully earned a spot at the holiday table. Whether you're hosting a large Christmas dinner or a small intimate gathering, it's likely that a festive and tasty drink will complete the evening. According to Patch, eggnog is the holiday drink of choice in 27 states, with hot buttered rum coming in as a close second. Eggnog is a bit polarizing with a love-or-hate-it vibe. While eggnog doesn't need to be consumed with alcohol, rum and cognac are the alcoholic pairings of choice (via Southern Living).

For those who experience a chilly winter, a hot cocktail may be just the thing to warm you up. Hot buttered rum has been around since Colonial times and was originally used for medicinal purposes to aid in winter ailments like cold and flu (WFAEats). As the name suggests, the drink does contain butter, which may be a turnoff for those who'd rather consume their butter in cookies or baked goods. If you're still searching for a hot cocktail without the added richness, mulled cider or wassail may be for you. The Recipe Critic describes wassail as a spiced cider that is infused with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Though it is non-alcoholic, adding a bit of wine or liquor brings another depth of flavor to the sweet drink.

For those who have never experienced a winter wassail, Trader Joe's is selling a premade wassail, perfect for customizing for your holiday get-togethers.