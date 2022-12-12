Trader Joe's Winter Wassail Punch Back For The Holiday Season
Festive cocktails and mocktails have rightfully earned a spot at the holiday table. Whether you're hosting a large Christmas dinner or a small intimate gathering, it's likely that a festive and tasty drink will complete the evening. According to Patch, eggnog is the holiday drink of choice in 27 states, with hot buttered rum coming in as a close second. Eggnog is a bit polarizing with a love-or-hate-it vibe. While eggnog doesn't need to be consumed with alcohol, rum and cognac are the alcoholic pairings of choice (via Southern Living).
For those who experience a chilly winter, a hot cocktail may be just the thing to warm you up. Hot buttered rum has been around since Colonial times and was originally used for medicinal purposes to aid in winter ailments like cold and flu (WFAEats). As the name suggests, the drink does contain butter, which may be a turnoff for those who'd rather consume their butter in cookies or baked goods. If you're still searching for a hot cocktail without the added richness, mulled cider or wassail may be for you. The Recipe Critic describes wassail as a spiced cider that is infused with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Though it is non-alcoholic, adding a bit of wine or liquor brings another depth of flavor to the sweet drink.
For those who have never experienced a winter wassail, Trader Joe's is selling a premade wassail, perfect for customizing for your holiday get-togethers.
Enjoy a festive cocktail or mocktail with Trader Joe's Winter Wassail Punch
Trader Joe's fan account, @traderjoeslist posted a photo of the chain's Winter Wassail Punch — which is non-alcoholic and infused with apples, cherries, and lemon juices, as well as warming spices like cardamom and ginger (per Trader Joe's) — and fans were quick to share their thoughts. One person praised the wassail, writing, "This stuff is amazing! Added it to a punch bowl with spiced rum and offered lots of garnishes.... It was a HUGE hit for our neighborhood ladies night!" Another chimed in, "Sooo good w mezcal, lots of lime juice over ice."
This isn't the first time fans have been treated to Winter Wassail Punch. The chain has been releasing the limited edition punch for a few years and fans have found new pairings for the drink. For those who prefer the sweetness toned down, @traderjoeslist suggests diluting the punch with one part wassail to eight parts sparkling water. Trader Joe's website suggests mixing the punch with red wine and some orange peels for a twist on a mulled wine. If you're looking for a sweet treat to eat with your drink, Trader Joe's suggests munching on its European cookies. Customers can pick up a bottle for $4.99 before the holiday season ends and we say goodbye for another year.