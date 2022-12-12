Kim Kardashian Gets Her Elaborate Gingerbread Houses From The Solvang Bakery

When Kim Kardashian isn't sharing her life in her family's Hulu show, she gives fans an inside look at her life through her social media accounts. Fans have been treated to tours of her walk-in refrigerator, complete with a frozen yogurt machine and drink fridge (per People). Fans were treated to an inside look at her unique home when she shared it in a video with Vogue. Her design aesthetic embraces minimalism and neutral colors, and you'll find white fuzzy chairs, to match her white marble kitchen countertops. She goes to great lengths to make sure everything matches, so much so, that she even chooses white cheddar Cheetos to match her home.

When it comes to the holiday season, Kardashian manages to incorporate festive elements while keeping her neutral palate. According to Today, in 2019, Kardashian displayed white whimsical Christmas trees throughout her hallway. Not wanting to outdo herself, this year, she displayed four full-sized trees decorated with white twinkle lights outside of her floor-to-ceiling window in her bathroom (via US Magazine). While much of her décor is like something out of a movie, Kardashian does incorporate decorated gingerbread houses, though we doubt these resemble anything like the barely standing ones found in our home.