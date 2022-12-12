Jacksepticeye Raised $10 Million For World Central Kitchen

Every day, millions of people around the world struggle with food shortages, natural disasters, and other humanitarian crises. Although countless organizations are already doing everything they can to help, sometimes they too need assistance.

This is precisely why famous Irish YouTuber Jacksepticeye recently partnered with World Central Kitchen. WCK helps communities around the globe, whether those communities are challenged by war, climate change, or the global food crisis. To date, WCK has donated more than 200 million meals, as well as educated both professional and amateur chefs, but its mission never ends.

Enter Jacksepticeye and his annual charity stream. The YouTuber started his "Thankmas" stream back in 2018, and has since then raised millions of dollars for various humanitarian organizations, according to Early Game. For his 2022 stream, Jacksepticeye chose WCK as the benefactor, and the global response blew everyone away. Honestly, we're still shocked at the stream's grand total, too.