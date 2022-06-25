Are Food Shortages Causing Another Health Crisis?

Food insecurity isn't a new problem, but following five years of stability, it became increasingly pervasive in 2020, according to ReliefWeb. In an August 2020 letter to the editor of the Journal, Trends in Food Science & Technology, Professor David de Paulo Farias, a faculty member in the Departments of Food Science and Food Engineering at Brazil's University of Campinas, pointed out what many of us now understand as a truism – which is that the pandemic and its related lockdowns wreaked "serious economic damage and threatened the availability of food in the world."

Although significant progress has been made in containing COVID-19, lockdowns continue to disrupt the global economy (via Financial Times), with ReliefWeb predicting that by 2030, another 30 million people across the globe may be facing hunger than would have "had the pandemic not occurred." Further, Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has exacerbated the problem by disrupting the food supply chain, one of the effects of which is to create food shortages, which inflate global food prices and make food less accessible to more people, per Reuters. Then, of course, there's climate change, which Action Against Hunger identifies as one of the top three factors contributing to world hunger.

With 25,000 people dying daily from hunger, according to the United Nations, continuing food shortages clearly pose a threat to global health, per se. But they also set the scene for a global health crisis of a different kind.