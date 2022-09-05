The Disturbing Truth About The Global Food Crisis

You are living it — the food shortages, the inflation, the climate disasters. While there's an extreme drought in Europe (via CNBC), there's skyrocketing food prices in the United States and shoppers are noticing a lack of essentials like meat, eggs, and more at the grocery store (via Business Insider). However, aside from all of these issues lies a much bigger problem: world hunger. According to the World Food Programme, about 828 million people go to bed hungry every night with 50 million people on the brink of starvation. The number of people affected by hunger has grown by 150 million since before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report on The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022.

Unfortunately, some of the hunger crisis also stems from the conflict in Ukraine affecting the food supply, as the country is one of the main exports for grain. As AP News points out, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is predicted to expand food insecurity even further since the war initially began in February of 2022. All of these numbers are alarming, but there is one detail that may be more disturbing. As research on the world hunger crisis continues, it seems that women are being affected by the global food crisis more than men, CNBC reports.