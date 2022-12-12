Aldi Cold Water Lobster Tails Have Arrived In The Frozen Section

Lobster has undoubtedly evolved to be one of America's, especially the Northeast's, favorite and most luxurious foods. It has come a long way since the 1600s, when an overabundance of the crustacean lended to being served to the poor and slaves. Native Americans even used it for fertilizer (via NowThis News on YouTube). Now, people across the country relish in a meaty lobster, whether it be served whole and steamed — get those crackers ready! — stuffed, in the form of a lobster roll, as lobster bisque ... you get the picture. No matter which way you shape or cook it, lobster is as yummy as it is popular.

But lobster has become harder to come by in the past few years. BestLife noted that the lobster cooler started looking a little barer in the spring of 2021, with the shortage causing the price to increase. This past spring, Washingtonian reported that a variety of factors, including the timing of the Maine lobster catch and Canadian lobster season as well as a labor shortage, had contributed to the decline in lobster availability in stores and restaurants. Luckily, there's no shortage at Aldi, where cold water lobster tails have just hit the frozen foods section. That means you'll be able to satisfy your lobster craving after a quick spin to the store.