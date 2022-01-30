Aldi Shoppers Aren't So Sure About These Boxed Lobsters

Aldi has a huge following of devotees with their wide range of products that are usually pretty on the nose and lauded by fans for their convenience and affordable prices. Not to mention their quick checkout process for those in a hurry when they go shopping for their weekly groceries — or just to pick up a few items. Besides these covetable characteristics, Aldi's food stuffs are the thing of dreams. People seem to love their strawberry and caramel-flavored whipped creams for hot chocolate and pancakes, as well as their high-quality cuts of meat like their marbled beef chuck roast.

They also offer great options for seasonal times of the year too. Their Valentine's Day themed heart-shaped lava cakes are currently melting the hearts of customers, and their non-edible gnomes are a great way to spread the love, too. Yet, for as much love as the franchise gets, they have an equal amount of skepticism. This time that skepticism is aimed at another V-Day specialty — lobster. Some customers are really on the fence about the store's boxed lobster option for some good reasons.