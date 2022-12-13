GBBO Alumni's Cookbook Made New York Times' Best Of 2022 List

"Great British Bake Off" alum Ruby Tandoh has kept busy crafting a literary career since her 2013 appearance on the mega-popular baking competition. Her third cookbook, "Eat Up!: Food, Appetite, and Eating What You Want," was published in 2018 and is a love letter to the simple joys of foods like Cadbury eggs and the British quick comfort food marmite toast (per The Guardian). The prolific Tandoh let no grass grow under her feet before getting out her next work: a cookbook that has already landed her on the coveted New York Times "Best Cookbooks of 2022" list.

"Cook as You Are: Recipes for Real Life, Hungry Cooks, and Messy Kitchens," includes the sort of thoughtful, practical advice we've come to expect from Tandoh, including a section on "cooking with limited energy or mobility" for those dealing with disability or chronic illness. There are also tips that make her recipes more accessible for those with sensory impairments, such as providing "lots of different sensory cues rather than relying on just one sense" (per Amazon). The book also includes tips on swaps and substitutions, because realistically, you don't have everything every time and Tandoh knows that, which feels incredibly refreshing. There's also advice on how to store and reheat recipes, an area generally skipped over in cookbooks despite the fact that leftovers make up an inevitable part of life. It also includes swaps to make recipes vegan or vegetarian, taking the work out for our veg-oriented friends. This book of accessible recipes was also named a Bon Appetit Best Book of the Year, according to Penguin Random House.