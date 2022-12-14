California And Arizona Could Help End The Lettuce Shortage

Lettuce is a seriously unsung hero of the vegetable world. Yes, it's the most common component of a salad, but it also brings clean crispiness to a burger or homemade BLT, adds crunch to your burrito, and more. But people may find they're appreciating humble lettuce a little more these days. After all, absence always does make the heart grow fonder.

For the past month or so, restaurants like Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A have been warning customers about the possible absence of lettuce from menu items (per Insider). Both chains rely heavily on the crunchy, leafy green to brighten tacos, Crunchwraps, and chicken sandwiches. The current shortage of iceberg and romaine lettuce has extended past the grocery store. According to Restaurant Business Online, there's been close to a 400% increase in the price of lettuce between now and right before the pandemic. The average price of a box (or food service-sized quantity) of iceberg lettuce in 2019 was $14. Now, it's $67. At those prices, restaurants that use a lot of the leafy green, like Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A, simply can't afford to pay those prices without charging customers more. And that's opening a whole other can of worms.