Keke Palmer's Favorite Snacks To Pair With Doritos Dips - Exclusive

Keke Palmer has been a beloved TV and movie star since childhood, and she was the youngest-ever talk show host at 20. These days, the star is breaking into the audio world with her podcast, "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer," and just launched her own content channel, Key TV. Most recently, Palmer debuted her baby bump while hosting the winter premiere of "Saturday Night Live."

Along with everything else the star has in the works, Keke Palmer told our sister site, The List, in an exclusive interview all about her exciting collaboration with Doritos. "I loved Doritos, first of all," she shared about her childhood. "Doritos is something that we all grew up with, and if you didn't, I feel so bad for you, because they're a household name of a brand."

The actress also dished on her favorite memories of eating Doritos. "They're around for every barbecue, family trip, car ride, whatever," she said. So when it came time to talk about the brand-new launch of Doritos Dips, Palmer had plenty of fresh ideas for the perfect snacking combos, and she most definitely embodied Big Dip Energy.