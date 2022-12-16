Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its New Red Pepper And Almond Pesto Sauce

Whoever dreamt up pesto was a genius. Seriously, using just five ingredients, they managed to create a taste bud-tantalizing marvel that adds life to a plethora of dishes. According to La Cucina Italiana, the first recorded recipe for today's familiar version of pesto (Pesto Genovese) starred in an 1863 cookbook by GB Ratto. While no one knows the original creator of this version, a debt of gratitude is owed to Ratto for putting pen to paper.

If the staggering price of pine nuts has ever scared you away from making your own batch of pesto, the following little-known fact will come as a great relief. Saveur shares that while Ratto's recipe called for pine nuts, a large number of early adaptations replaced them with more affordable walnuts. And the inclusion of walnuts is not the only variation that has occurred over the years. Kitchen Foliage lists versions that replace traditional basil with kale, spinach, parsley, or radish greens and mint. The outlet points to others that use a base of avocado, artichoke, or roasted beets. You can even opt for a garlic scape pesto recipe.

Clearly, pesto has taken on a wide array of flavors, textures, and colors, making it an extremely versatile condiment. Now, Trader Joe's has introduced customers to a new take on this traditional sauce with their red pepper and almond variety. The reaction, however, is mixed.