Trader Joe's Fans Are Raving About Its Returning Mushroom & Truffle Flavored Pesto

Trader Joe's is known for keeping up with trends, and shoppers eagerly await its new and returning items each season. The fan-favorite, fall-ready mushroom and truffle flavored pesto has been spotted in stores, and fans are excited.

The Trader Joe's website describes the sauce as "umami-imbued," with ingredients including white truffle oil, Romano cheese, and portobello and shiitake mushrooms. Trader Joe's is not a stranger to truffle-infused sauces, including its fan-favorite truffle picante spice pasta sauce. When the sauce was available in 2021, some doubled down on the truffle by pairing it with Trader Joe's truffle cream gnocchi. Or, for another seasonal treat, the pumpkin gnocchi is another autumnal favorite.

It was well-received in 2021, but will this year's version of Trader Joe's Mushroom & Truffle Flavored Pesto enjoy the same adoration? If the reaction on Instagram is any indication, this seems to be a love-it-or-not item among truffle enthusiasts.