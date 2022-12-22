McDonald's McBaguette From Emily In Paris Is A Real Thing

Season three of "Emily in Paris" hit Netflix on Wednesday, December 21. The show stars Lilly Collins as Emily Cooper, a marketing executive made to relocate after receiving a job offer in Paris. As fans watched the new season, they were intrigued when a French McDonald's on the show needed help from Cooper to roll out a new menu item: the McBaguette, per Fansided.

Admittedly, this sounded like a joke, as France to baguettes is like peanut butter to jelly. Baguettes are so popular in France that there are actually laws in place to protect their authenticity (via BBC Good Food). The Décret Pain, passed in 1993, states that traditional French baguettes must be baked where they're sold and made from wheat flour, water, salt, and yeast. No additives, preservatives, or freezing is permitted.

Though it may not meet the rules of an authentic baguette, the McBaguette is actually not a joke scripted for TV laughs, as it can be found on McDonald's menus all throughout France.