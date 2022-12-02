The French Baguette Is Now Under Cultural Protection By The U.N.

When you think of French cuisine, you may think of rich buttery sauces, posh pastries, and elegant meals. Or perhaps you think of a warm, freshly baked baguette. There's just something about biting into the delightfully crisp crust to get to that soft fluffy center. And now, the art of making a quality baguette has attained special status alongside other globally recognized cultural arts and traditions.

On Wednesday, November 30, CNN reported that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially recognized the baguette as part of the world's "intangible cultural heritage." This category refers to valued oral histories, performing arts, and skilled cultural crafts instead of more tangible monuments and objects.

An authentic baguette contains just flour, water, salt, and leaven or yeast. Even though the ingredients are simple, UNESCO argues that the baker is an artisan with specific skills and expertise, as so many variables may change the outcome. Making baguettes traditionally requires an elaborate process of weighing and mixing ingredients, kneading, twice fermenting, shaping, and scoring the dough before baking them in small batches.

The role of the baguette in French culture is part of the social fabric, according to UNESCO's director general Audrey Azoulay. She described the ritual of buying a fresh baguette as "a way of life." "There is always a boulangerie nearby, you can go and buy fresh affordable bread and you meet people, meet with bakers," she told CNN.